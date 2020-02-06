Centennial signing day 2020

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Centennial athletes made their college choice official on the opening day of the signing period Wednesday. Megan Bernacchi inked to swim at Grinnell College, with Luke Manolakes making his commitment to run at Illinois State official.

Bernacchi is a three-time state qualifier in the pool and school record holder, helping her 200 free relay team set the new standard for the Chargers. Manolakes will run both cross country and track at Illinois State after a standout career at Centennial. The two-time all-state selection was the Twin City champ last fall and is a four-time state qualifier.