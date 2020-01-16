Centennial looks for most consistent shooting ahead of rivalry game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The first Crosstown Showdown of the new decade between Central and Centennial takes center stage Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when the Maroons host their Champaign rivals. The Chargers (9-7) come in averaging just 50 points per game this season, they’ve put up less than 40 four different times, winning two of them. Longtime head coach Tim Lavin says nothing has changed in his system or approach, just the lack of shot making from his guys. Halfway through the season, Lavin is looking at the game against Central as a gauge to judge what’s ahead the rest of the way.

“This game’s always big for the kids, big for the community,” Lavin said. “They look forward to it every year, I look forward to it every year so at this point of the year, we need more consistent shooting. It will be a good indicator as to where we’re heading the rest of this season.”