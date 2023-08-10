CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Centennial is looking to return to playoffs for the third straight year, after coming off a 7-3 season.

A big help to get them there, junior Kellen Davis, who returns at quarterback for the Chargers for his second season under center, but a big loss for the Chargers offensively is running back and top playmaker Brandon Harvey.

Along with Davis, Kodiak Pruitt and Jack Barnhart return to help try and lead the team back to playoffs for three years in a row.

“You have to be very confident in what you do,” Davis said. “That was one of my biggest problems last year, not being confident in who I am as a player so being a vocal leader, being confident in myself and knowing I can do what I can do.”

“You know Kellen’s been doing pretty good,” Centennial defensive lineman Jordan Steward said. “He’s made sure he’s a voice with others too, we have our voice with him too, and honestly I couldn’t appreciate him more.”

Centennial opens its season hosting Urbana Saturday, August 26th at 2:00 p.m.