Catching up with Bobby Roundtree: His recovery, Illini football, and more

(WCIA) — Former Illini Bobby Roundtree joined WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns on Facebook Live on Friday night to watch the Big Ten opener, as Illinois faced Wisconsin. Roundtree opened up about his journey to recovery, after he suffered a serious spinal cord injury. The former defensive end is currently taking classes online, while rehabilitating at a facility in south Florida. Watch their full interview above.

Man great experience today, pushing forward. pic.twitter.com/zqoes0lU1Z — Bobby Roundtree (@BobbyRoundtr97) October 23, 2020

If you want to support Roundtree, and his recovery he has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his medical expenses.