Catch him if you can: Mt. Zion’s Christian Keyhea ready to break out in 2021

MT. ZION (WCIA) — When Mt. Zion’s Christian Keyhea is on the field, no one is catching up with him.

“It’s always definitely been my best asset.”

The 6’2″, 172 pound senior’s speed is starting to grab the attention of coaches at the next level. He spent the whole offseason showcasing it, finishing second at state in the 2A 100 meter dash and running a 4.53 40-yard dash at football camps.

“By the end of this year hopefully it’ll be down to like a 4.45 before I go off the college,” says Keyhea.

After an eventful summer, Keyhea now boasts offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Illinois, and North Dakota but he’s looking for more. The track and football star is coming off back-to-back 700 yard seasons on the gridiron, and has his sights set on 1,000 yards this year.

“Route running is going to be a lot smoother this year,” says Keyhea. “It’s something I worked on a lot, all my cuts, and everything.”

Who will throw the ball to him is still a question mark after all-state quarterback Ashton Summers graduated. Sophomores Makobi Adams and Tyson Evans competed for the job in camp.

“We threw a lot in the summer, getting the chemistry right, getting our routes timed up,” says Keyhea.

Keyhea won’t just be focused on running routes, but also defending them. He’ll be starting at corner for the Braves for the first time in his career.

“I mean he can do it all,” says Braves head coach Patrick Etherton. “I think he’s probably a better corner than he is receiver, I don’t know if he’ll tell you that.”

Going into to your senior year not knowing where you’re headed to school may be stressful for some, but Keyhea is still going to enjoy every moment of his final high school football season.

“Right now I just want to focus on my senior year, and then whatever happens after, happens.”

Keyhea is keeping his options open, he already has a few visits lined up in the Fall including the Illinois season opener Saturday against Nebraska. He will also travel to Northern Iowa in September.