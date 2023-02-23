MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mateo Casillas is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Mahomet-Seymour wrestler won the Class 2A state championship at 195 pounds over the weekend, the first individual title for the Bulldogs since 2009. Casillas capped off his outstanding final season with a 52-1 record on his way to winning it all. Casillas is also leading his team to this weekend’s dual team state meet. The three-sport athlete won his sectional bout on Tuesday, with Mahomet-Seymour edging Glenwood to punch its ticket to state.

“As a captain of this team that’s definitely a goal of mine to have,” Casillas said about going to dual team state. “We brought one home last year, it was third, but we were definitely happy with it, but we know we could’ve been in that final match so to know that we’re that close, Washington’s definitely a good team, we got to come ready to wrestle, but I think, to know that that title’s definitely within reach is amazing.”

