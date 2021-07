CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois receiving corps got a big boost Wednesday in the form of an old friend.

Casey Washington was granted eligibility for the 2021 season after transferring briefly to Wake Forest this Spring before transferring back.

Excited to announce that I have officially been cleared to play in the 2021 season by the NCAA. Huge thanks to the man upstairs & everyone involved in this journey. Extremely grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to be back at Memorial Stadium.

-14#famILLy pic.twitter.com/nsLp3T1H2G — Casey Washington (@cwash82) July 21, 2021

The Sophomore has 21 catches for 238 yards through two seasons.