Carney shines against Purdue, but says his focus is on fixing mistakes

(WCIA) — Defensine lineman Owen Carney is becoming the next big name on the Illinois offensive line. He stepped up in a big way against Purdue on Saturday, with his three sacks becoming a career- high for him.

🔸 @GIFTEDOWEN's 3.0 sacks vs. Purdue tied for the seventh-most in a single game in #Illini history. pic.twitter.com/4G0EZ4CdBK — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 3, 2020

Carney also earned his first career forced fumble, and tallied six tackles, and 3.5 tackles for loss. He now ranks second in the nation with 1.5 sacks per game, but the senior isn’t reflecting on the success he had against Purdue. Carney says he’s becoming a better player by focusing in his mistakes, which included three penalties against the Boilermakers.

“I also made a lot of mistakes and I left a lot of key plays on the field, so the great game that a lot of people are telling me that I had, I’m just looking at it as a ‘what if” moment,’ says Carney. “What I would’ve made those other two that I missed? Those type of things haunt me, and Saturday and Sunday I was really thinking about that a lot.”