Carney, Hansen, Perry earn All-Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illinois football players earned All-Big Ten defensive honors Wednesday, with defensive end Owen Carney and Jake Hansen both earning second team recognition, while defensive lineman Rod Perry got an honorable mention nod.

Carney had 25 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two quarterback this season, starting all seven games for the Illini. He was third in the league with five sacks and 10th in TFL. He’s one of just three players in the conference with 3.0 sacks in a game.

Hansen garnered second team honors from the media and third team honors from coaches. The senior is tied for Big Ten lead in forced fumbles, second in fumble recoveries, sixth in tackles, seventh in interceptions and ninth in tackles for loss.

Perry has 17 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks and one pass breakup. The South Carolina State transfer was a 2020 FCS Preseason All-American before arriving at Illinois.