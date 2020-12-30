Carney enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Owen Carney Jr. is leaving Illinois, opting to enter the transfer portal. The four year Illini defensive end had a breakout year this fall, finishing third in the Big Ten in sacks (5.0) and 11th in tackles for loss (7.0), earning the Florida native second team All-Big Ten accolades.

“I would like to thank the University of Illinois for an incredible experience over the past four years,” Carney wrote in his Twitter announcement. “During my time, I have not only grown as a player but as a young man. The opportunity to move to a different state, encounter a host of new experiences, and people is one that I will forever be grateful for.

“This is by far the most courageous thing I have done to date but I’m excited and ready for what the future holds.”

Carney was an immediate impact player for the Illini as a freshman, playing in 10 games as a true freshman. He finished his Illinois career withi 69 tackles, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

