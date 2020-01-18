Cards Caravan rolls thru Champaign, Cubs Con starts in Chicago

WCIA — The Cardinals Caravan rolled thru Champaign on Friday with major leaguers Tommy Edman and Daniel Ponce de Leon headlining the annual event.

“It’s super fun,” Edman said. “You never really get a chance to interact with fans like this during the season. Just to get a chance to meet the fans individually and get to know them and kind of see the people that are coming out to support us each and every day. It’s a great chance to kind of give back and really see a different side of things.”



“You get to meet all the fans and it gets a little exciting, gets you nice and warmed up for the season,” added Ponce de Leon. “I like to see the families and the kids, I really want to interact with the kids because if you could love on them young I feel like it could really help out the future of our world.”

Meanwhile in Chicago, the Cubs Convention kicked off Friday night. Offseason talks have centered around the team not making any big free agent moves or reaching deals with their current players, including All-Star Kris Bryant.

“It’ doesn’t mean you don’t like each other, it doesn’t mean you don’t respect each other,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein said about Bryant. “I have all the respect in the world for Kris Bryant, and I hope it continues and there’s a really good chance that it will.”