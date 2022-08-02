ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees as part of a last-minute trade deadline deal.

Bader moves to the Yankees in a deal that brings left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals, St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold and multiple media outlets initially reported just minutes before MLB’s 5 p.m. trade deadline. The Cardinals confirmed the deal around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Bader, 28, has spent the last few weeks on the injured list with a foot injury. He hit .246 with 52 home runs, 168 RBIs and 55 stolen bases prior to the move. Mongtomery could slot in as a starting pitcher for the Cardinals. In 21 games started this season, he has a 3-3 record with a 3.69 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 114.2 innings pitched.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.