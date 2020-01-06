Cardinals Caravan making stop in Champaign January 17th

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the top St. Louis Cardinals prospects will be in Champaign when the Cardinals Caravan makes their annual stop in C/U.

Infielder Nolan Gorman ended 2019 ranked as the #2 prospect in the Cardinals system by MLB.com. Gorman will be joined by big leaguers Tommy Edman, Daniel Ponce De Leon, and Rangel Ravelo on January 17th at noon at the iHotel and Conference Center. Cardinals alumni Kyle McClellan and Bernard Gilkey will also be in attendance, with Mike Claiborne emceeing the event.

Harrison Bader, Alex Reyes, Jake Woodford, Kodi Whitley will be in Mattoon and Springfield on January 19th and Decatur on the 20th.

For a full list of dates, times, locations, and players at each stop, click here.