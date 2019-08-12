Camping with the Illini: Practice #9

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team was back to the grind Monday morning after an off-day. The Illini practiced for the ninth time, they’re nearly halfway through training camp before game week starts. WCIA 3’s Craig Choate talks about the workout in this web extra video ‘Camping with the Illini.’

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Cubs on WCIX!
Monday, 4/8 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/13 vs. Angels 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/20 vs. Diamondbacks 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/27 @ Diamondbacks 7:10 PM
Saturday, 5/11 vs. Brewers 1:20 PM
Thursday, 5/23 vs. Phillies 1:20 PM
Saturday, 5/25 vs. Reds 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 5/28 @ Astros 7:10 PM
Saturday, 6/15 @ Dodgers 8:10 PM
Wednesday, 6/19 vs. White Sox 7:05 PM
Saturday, 6/22 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Sunday, 6/23 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Saturday, 6/29 @ Reds 3:10
Sunday, 7/14 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Padres 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 7/23 @ Giants 8:45 PM
Saturday, 7/27 @ Brewers 6:10 PM
Sunday, 7/28 @ Brewers 1:10 PM
Saturday, 8/17 @ Pirates 12:35 PM
Friday, 8/23 vs. Senators 1:20 PM
Thursday, 8/29 @ Mets 6:10 PM
Wednesday, 9/11 @ Padres 9:10 PM
Tuesday, 9/17 vs. Reds 7:05 PM
Friday, 9/20 vs. Cardinals 1:20 PM
Sunday, 9/29 @ Cardinals 2:15 PM

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER