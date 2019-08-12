Camping with the Illini: Practice #9

URBANA (WCIA) -- Speed plays and that's exactly what Illinois freshman Kyron Cumby brings to the team. The Texas native runs a 4.36 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest players on the team. The Illini receiver is listed at just 5-foot-8, 180 pounds but his speed makes up for the size he lacks. The 3-star recruit out of Plano (TX) is picking up offensive coordinator Rod Smith's system in training camp and hopes to contribute this fall for the Illini, likely on special teams as a returner.

"You know he (Rod Smith) likes speed and he's a mastermind in putting players in positions to be successful so I think we have a good plan this year and we have a lot of talent."