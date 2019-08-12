Camping with the Illini: Practice #9

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team was back to the grind Monday morning after an off-day. The Illini practiced for the ninth time, they’re nearly halfway through training camp before game week starts. WCIA 3’s Craig Choate talks about the workout in this web extra video ‘Camping with the Illini.’
