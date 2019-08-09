Camping with the Illini: Practice #7

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team is now one week thru training camp. The Illini worked out for the seventh time on Friday with a big showing at the end by true freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams. WCIA 3’s Craig Choate and Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com recap the action with this version of ‘Camping with the Illini.’
