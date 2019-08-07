Camping with the Illini: Practice #5

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team will be in full pads the rest of training camp. The Illini worked out for the first time on Wednesday with pants and shoulder pads. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda discuss that and more in Camping with the Illini #5.
