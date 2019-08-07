Camping with the Illini: Practice #5

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA (WCIA) — The Illinois football team will be in full pads the rest of training camp. The Illini worked out for the first time on Wednesday with pants and shoulder pads. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda discuss that and more in Camping with the Illini #5.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Cubs on WCIX!
Monday, 4/8 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/13 vs. Angels 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/20 vs. Diamondbacks 1:20 PM
Saturday, 4/27 @ Diamondbacks 7:10 PM
Saturday, 5/11 vs. Brewers 1:20 PM
Thursday, 5/23 vs. Phillies 1:20 PM
Saturday, 5/25 vs. Reds 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 5/28 @ Astros 7:10 PM
Saturday, 6/15 @ Dodgers 8:10 PM
Wednesday, 6/19 vs. White Sox 7:05 PM
Saturday, 6/22 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Sunday, 6/23 vs. Mets 1:20 PM
Saturday, 6/29 @ Reds 3:10
Sunday, 7/14 vs. Pirates 1:20 PM
Saturday, 7/20 vs. Padres 1:20 PM
Tuesday, 7/23 @ Giants 8:45 PM
Saturday, 7/27 @ Brewers 6:10 PM
Sunday, 7/28 @ Brewers 1:10 PM
Saturday, 8/17 @ Pirates 12:35 PM
Friday, 8/23 vs. Senators 1:20 PM
Thursday, 8/29 @ Mets 6:10 PM
Wednesday, 9/11 @ Padres 9:10 PM
Tuesday, 9/17 vs. Reds 7:05 PM
Friday, 9/20 vs. Cardinals 1:20 PM
Sunday, 9/29 @ Cardinals 2:15 PM

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER