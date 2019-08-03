Camping with the Illini: Practice #2

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Before they take to the air on Sunday, the Illini got one final practice in to prepare for their trip to Italy.

They held and open practice and scrimmage at Ubben for the media to get a look at the new roster. It was our first chance to see Kofi Cockburn play in person, he was a force down low. The other freshman, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk did not play, he will travel with the team to Italy but will not play in games.