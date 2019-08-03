1  of  2
Camping with the Illini: Practice #2

URBANA (WCIA) — As day two of practice wraps up for the Illini, WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda speaks to Robert Rosenthal from IlliniBoard.com. Wierda and Rosenthal discuss the Illini defense, and who could make an impact this season on Saturday’s ‘Camping with the Illini’.

