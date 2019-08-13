Camping with the Illini: Practice #10

URBANA (WCIA) -- The Illinois football team is officially halfway through training camp. The Illini practiced for the 10th time on Tuesday morning at the Campus Rec Fields, they will workout 10 more times before starting game week preparations for Akron.

"Camp right now, it's just about finishing," Illinois junior cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "It's just about coming in with a mentality everyday. There's no place you want to be, we just want to be ready for the season so we have to come out with the same mindset everyday and that's to get better."