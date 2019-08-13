Camping with the Illini: Practice #10

Breaking News
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time this training camp, we have big injury news for the Illini. Freshman Marquez Beason was carted off the field on Tuesday with a knee injury. WCIA 3’s Craig Choate tells us what he saw in this web extra video ‘Camping with the Illini.’

