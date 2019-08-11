Camping with the Illini: First practice at Memorial Stadium

1  of  2
(WCIA) — In Episode 8 of Camping with the Illini, WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda recaps the first practice at Memorial Stadium. The open practice drew a large crowd, with some big plays from Marquez Beason and Nate Hobbs. Following practice, Illinois players and coaches signed autographs as part of Fan Appreciation Night.

