Camping with the Illini: First practice at Memorial Stadium

(WCIA) — In Episode 8 of Camping with the Illini, WCIA 3’s Marlee Wierda recaps the first practice at Memorial Stadium. The open practice drew a large crowd, with some big plays from Marquez Beason and Nate Hobbs. Following practice, Illinois players and coaches signed autographs as part of Fan Appreciation Night.
Watch the Cubs on WCIX!
|Monday, 4/8
|vs. Pirates
|1:20 PM
|Saturday, 4/13
|vs. Angels
|1:20 PM
|Saturday, 4/20
|vs. Diamondbacks
|1:20 PM
|Saturday, 4/27
|@ Diamondbacks
|7:10 PM
|Saturday, 5/11
|vs. Brewers
|1:20 PM
|Thursday, 5/23
|vs. Phillies
|1:20 PM
|Saturday, 5/25
|vs. Reds
|1:20 PM
|Tuesday, 5/28
|@ Astros
|7:10 PM
|Saturday, 6/15
|@ Dodgers
|8:10 PM
|Wednesday, 6/19
|vs. White Sox
|7:05 PM
|Saturday, 6/22
|vs. Mets
|1:20 PM
|Sunday, 6/23
|vs. Mets
|1:20 PM
|Saturday, 6/29
|@ Reds
|3:10
|Sunday, 7/14
|vs. Pirates
|1:20 PM
|Saturday, 7/20
|vs. Padres
|1:20 PM
|Tuesday, 7/23
|@ Giants
|8:45 PM
|Saturday, 7/27
|@ Brewers
|6:10 PM
|Sunday, 7/28
|@ Brewers
|1:10 PM
|Saturday, 8/17
|@ Pirates
|12:35 PM
|Friday, 8/23
|vs. Senators
|1:20 PM
|Thursday, 8/29
|@ Mets
|6:10 PM
|Wednesday, 9/11
|@ Padres
|9:10 PM
|Tuesday, 9/17
|vs. Reds
|7:05 PM
|Friday, 9/20
|vs. Cardinals
|1:20 PM
|Sunday, 9/29
|@ Cardinals
|2:15 PM