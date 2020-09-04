Campbell leads former Illini after first round of Lincoln Land Championship

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Brian Campbell leads a group of four former Illini golfers after the first round of the Lincoln Land Championship on Thursday at Panther Creek Country Club. Campbell shot an opening round four-under 67 and sits in a tie for tenth overall in the Korn Ferry Tour event.

"I knew I was going to have to have my best stuff today."@CSaxGolf did. https://t.co/qFDYZp1S4p — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) September 4, 2020

Charlie Saxon sits atop the leaderboard after tying a course record with a 10-under 61. Vincent Whaley is in second two shots back, with Ryan Brehm and Ben Kohles tied for third at six-under.

.@ErikCompton3 is playing thru a pandemic and while that may not mean more than taking regular COVID-19 tests for most guys on the @KornFerryTour, it's everything for Compton, a two-time heart transplant recipient. @WCIA3Bret reports from @LincolnLandGolf: https://t.co/BPzq7kFE3W — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 4, 2020

Former Illini Scott Langley is in a 19-way tie for 25th after carding a three-under 68. Nick Hardy is one shot back after shooting two-under 69 in his opening round. D.A. Points is the other Illinois alum in the field, he shot four-over 75.