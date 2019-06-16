Campbell finishes in Top-50 at the Lincoln Land Championships, Zhang wins tournament

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday afternoon marked the fourth and final day of the 2019 Lincoln Land Championships of the Web.Com tour.

72 holes weren’t enough to crown a winner at the 2019 Lincoln Land Championship. 73 wasn’t even enough, or 74. It took 75 holes for Xinjun Zhang to beat Dylan Wu, with a birdie on the 3rd playoff hole.

“I was actually pretty relaxed going from the first hole to the second hole and just really thinking about the next shot,” says Zhang. “Trying to stay in the moment. From the tee box, put it on the fairway. From the fairway, put it on the green. Just leave ourselves with an opportunity.”

It’s Zhang’s second win in the Web.com Tour this year. But this one, on Father’s Day means the most. As his wife is expected to deliver their second child any day now.

“Really he says this one is really for her for holding down the fort at home and not only going through the difficulties of pregnancy but also taking care of their first child. So definitely, definitely adds to today,” says Zhang.

One former Illini made the cut this weekend, Brian Campbell. He closed the tournament with back to back 68’s.

“Shooting under par and making birdies just a couple little bad shots here and there but I think we can grow off this week and continue to move forward,” says Campbell.

It was only a matter of inches between Campbell finishing where he did, in 34th, and his name being at the top of the leaderboard. He had multiple putts come up just short on Sunday.

“All week kind of a lot of putts were just barely missing and I was on the fringe all day today so good looks but I would have loved to be on the green a little bit more,” says Campbell.

Campbell finished within the Top-50 at Lincoln Land finishing 3 under par for the round, and 7 under for the tournament. He remains in the top 25 after this weekend, coming in at 21, down one spot from where he entered the weekend. He’s back in the field next week in Wichita.