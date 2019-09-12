Camarena wins Athlete of the Week

GILMAN (WCIA) — Iroqouis West soccer player Diego Camarena is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Raiders senior has already scored 37 goals in just 10 games this season.

“I try to stay humble and stuff, and I try to do the best for the team as well,” Camarena said. “I don’t just try to make it all about me but when I have to put up some goals to win the game and stuff, I know the pressure is on me. So I just do my best, and do what’s best for the team.”

Camarena led the country in goals scored (67) and assists (21) last season, according to MaxPreps. The Raiders standout has his eye set on repeating those numbers but also helping Iroquois West win a regional title, something they haven’t done in his time at the school.

Camarena is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we'll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award.