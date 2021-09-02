Calvin Hart Jr. out for season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Bret Bielema announced linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. would miss the rest of the season after having surgery done on his knee Wednesday.

The sophomore was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a standout debut performance for the Illini. Hart recorded a scoop-and-score on a fumble recovery, six tackles, and a sack. Bielema said the injury was not a torn ACL.

THANK YOU ILLINI NATION🔸🔹… pic.twitter.com/YUCIMJp9Y7 — Calvin Hart Jr (@Hart_cjEra) September 2, 2021

“He embodied everything we asked, unfortunately these things happen. My guess is CJ will come back stronger and better than ever,” says Bielema. “It’s going to be a little bit by committee, but I think Tarique Barnes, Khalan Tolson, and Alec McEachern, there’s a variety of guys that are going to be filling into that spot that I’m very, very excited to see play.”