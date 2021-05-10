Busy recruiting months ahead for Illini Football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The recruiting landscape has changed dramatically this year, with the pandemic forcing programs to recruit virtually, but starting next month recruits be able to take official visits on campus for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It’s shaping up to be a busy month for the Illinois Football program–especially under a new coaching staff. Head coach Bret Bielema has a lot of bells and whistles to sell, including the new facility that many recruits haven’t seen in person. With the dead period ending on June 1st–Bielema says it will be one of the most important recruiting months for the program.

“Now 2022 prospects will be coming to campus where we can pay for them, and it’s a little bit more registered and a little bit more structured.” says Bielema. “These kids haven’t been on campus for over a year and a half, so that’s going to open up some floodgates of recruiting that is unprecedented in college football, so just been grinding away with recruiting, and really looking forward to this month of May to get everything in line, and the moth of June is going to be a huge month for us as a staff.”

Bielema and his staff will also be able to evaluate players on campus, and host camps like the program has done in years past, but attendance will still be limited this summer.