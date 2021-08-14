Bunnies look ahead to challenging schedule, and “something to work for”

FISHER (WCIA) — High school football starts in less than two weeks, and Saturday marked the first day of full pads for area teams. The Fisher Bunnies are looking ahead to a normal fall season, which includes a tough non-conference slate. They’ll play Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley, Fieldcrest, and Ottawa Marquette.

The Bunnies have made three playoff appearances in 1A the last four seasons, bouncing back from a 1-8 season in 2016, and they’re and are feeling confident ahead of the 2021 season.

“Our goals here at Fisher are to always make sure we’re in the playoffs and that we’re making a run in the playoffs,” says head coach Jake Palmer. “Obviously that’s the big picture goal but it’s all about Week 1 and trying to be 1-0 after Week 1 and just progress from there.”



“It definitely feels really good to be able to put our work to something,” says quarterback Blake Terven. “We worked hard and didn’t really have anything to work [last season] for but now we actually do so it’s pretty exciting.”



“Every plays a dog fight, we just gotta go out there and play our heart out,” says center Zack Thurman.

The Bunnies will host Villa Grove-Heritage for their first game of the season on August 27th.