Bundy, Stanley garner MVP honors as East wins Illinois Shrine Game

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — In their last chance to put the pads on as high schoolers, Monticello’s Alek Bundy and Argenta-Oreana’ Makhi Stanley went off leading their East team to a ten point win over the West in the Illinois Shrine Game.

Bundy returned an interception more than 100 yards for a touchdown, while Stanley scored a 50 yard touchdown run.

The East team scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery as time expired to win it 36-26.

“It was an awesome experience, I was super excited for it all week, and I speak for the team when I say that,” Stanley said. “Everybody was super excited, and we came out with the W, so now we’re all super happy.”

“It was awesome, I was running down the field, I didn’t know if I was gonna make it, people we’re ganging on me, I had a linebacker come back and help me get to the endzone, and I was just trying to get there as fast as I could, and get our team back up by a couple points,” Bundy said. “The whole week was just a great time, had great people out here to do it with. and we all just came out here as hard as we could everyday and got everything done, and tried to come out on top today and it all worked out good.”

Bundy was named the defensive MVP for the East, while Stanley won offensive MVP.