Bulls sign former Illini standout Malcolm Hill to two-day contract

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Former Illini standout Malcolm Hill is getting another shot with the Bulls. Chicago officially signed the 26-year old to a two-way contract on Wednesday, meaning he will split time between the NBA team and its G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Hill is coming off a 10-day contract with the Bulls where he played in two games, averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in nearly 24 minutes per game. In that time, he posted a 12-point performance at Memphis on Jan. 17, including a career high eight rebounds. Prior to his time with the Bulls, Hill was on a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks, where he also performed well in his first time suiting up with an NBA team in the regular season.

Hill is the third all-time scoring leader for Illinois, behind only Kiwane Garris (1,948) and Deon Thomas (2,129), finishing his career with 1,846 points.