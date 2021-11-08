Bulldogs set for quarterfinal appearance

(WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour football is making it’s first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2005, and the Bulldogs don’t plan on slowing down any time soon. As the No. 3 seed in the 5A Class, and beat No. 6 seed Triad 49-14 on Saturday to advance to the next round.

“I’m proud of these kids, and this coaching staff, and this community,” says head coach Jon Adkins. “They deserve this, and our kids are playing so well, and our coaches work so hard, and at the end of the day, I know our kids are going to show up and we’re going to give them a dog fight no doubt.”

The Bulldogs will have another big test this week, set to face Morton. The Potters have won six straight games, and are coming off a 28-21 upset win over the No. 2 seed Morris.

“That’s our goal to go 1-0 every week,” says Mahomet-Seymour quarterback Wyatt Bohm. “We succeeded this week and we’re just looking for the next week, we’re not looking past that at all.”

Kick-off between Morton and Mahomet-Seymour is set for 1 p.m. CT. at Morton on Saturday.