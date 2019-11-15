Bulldogs back for a second chance at State

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — St. Teresa is back in the State tournament, but this year they’re making the trip in the 2A class. Last season, the Bulldogs finished in third place in 1A.

“You come to redbird you’re guaranteed two matches, it’s not lose or go home anymore, and you can sit back and enjoy it,” says head coach Brad Dalton. “After last year’s experience I think we’ll take it in more than last year.”

“We’re stoked to be back, and for the seniors it’s a great way to go out and end our entire high school career,” says outside hitter Abby Robinson. “We know how to play volleyball, we just need to put all of our materials together and I think we can come out winning if we do that.”

The Bulldogs have won 26 of their last 27 matches, and the program has never made it to the State Championship match. They’ll have a shot when they face Rockford Lutheran at 1:30 PM in the State semifinals on Friday, November 14th.