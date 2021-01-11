Buh named Illinois linebackers coach, brings 23 years of experience

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andy Buh is the latest hire to the Illinois coaching staff and perhaps the most experienced. Buh has spent 23 years coaching college football, serving as the defensive coordinator at three different power five schools. Head coach Bret Bielema has named him the new linebackers coach for the program, and says he will also be working with special teams.

“I want to thank Coach Bielema and the entire Illini football program for this tremendous opportunity,” said Buh in a statement. “We, as a family, are excited to reunite with Coach Bielema and return to Big Ten country. Coach is one of the best I have worked with during my career and I can’t wait to reconnect. Kelly, our boys and I look forward to starting the next chapter in our lives as Illini. I-L-L!”

Buh was the linebackers coach at Wisconsin in 2012, working with Bielema to bring the team to a Big Ten Championship. Last season, Buh was the outside linebackers coach at Arizona, and spent the season prior as the defensive coordinator at Rutgers. He was also the defensive coordinator at Maryland from 2016-18.

In a statement, Bielema said “[Buh] has been a part of several Big Ten programs as a successful defensive coordinator as well as linebacker coach. Andy has shown to me the ability to affect young men in a positive way to help them understand the game of football as well as the game of life.”