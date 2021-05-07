Buckeyes sweep double header over Illinois

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois Softball is back at Eichelberger Field for their final home series of the season, but we’re swept by Ohio State in the first day of competition. Illini lost 12-0 in the first, and 5-1 in the second.

The only run of the day came from Delaney Rummel who hit her second home run of the season. Sydney Sickles started for the Illini in game one, but falls to 13-5 after giving up six earned runs.

The Illini are back at Eichelberger on Saturday for another doubleheader against the Buckeyes.