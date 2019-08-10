Bryce Barnes adapting to college game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After a stellar career at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Bryce Barnes has new challenges to face at the University of Illinois.

Barnes accepted a preferred walk-on spot to the Illini football team in February. He wasn’t sure where the coaches would play him, he was recruited as a tight end and linebacker. Ultimately they decided on tight end, but he’s ready for whatever role the coaching staff has for him.

“I’m happy that I got the chance and the opportunity to play here. So whatever they decide, whatever the coaches decide to do with me is their choice,” Barnes said. “I come in as a lower guy so I have to come in and work as hard as I can and do my best to try and earn my playing time and if that doesn’t happen this year then that’s completely okay. I just got to stay on track, keep working, do my best every single day and my time will shine.”

Barnes helped GCMS win back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018.