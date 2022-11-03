(MONTICELLO) — Mabry Bruhn is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Monticello cross country senior won the class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden individual sectional title over the weekend clocking a time of 16:56.07. It paced the Sages and helped them qualify for state as a team. Bruhn got a PR at the sectional and will compete this Saturday in Peoria.

“I think that the beginning of the year we weren’t super sure whether we were going to go to state or not so being able to go as a team, as a senior, it’s just really awesome,” Bruhn said. “My sister’s a freshman this year so this is the one time that we’ll be able to do it together.”

Bruhn is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//