CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illini coach Bruce Weber will be back at State Farm Center for the first time tomorrow night since he was fired after the 2012 season. Weber is working as a Big Ten network analyst this season after resigning from Kansas State last season.

He spent 10 years at KSU and nine at Illinois, taking them to the final four in 2005. We talked to weber at Big Ten media days last month, who says he’s looking forward to returning to Champaign, a decade after leaving, and a lot of water under the bridge between then and now.

“Jud Heathcote told me a long time ago when I became a head coach, when you get the job 90 percent like you, 10 don’t and in each year it goes down 10 percent so the longer you stay there, the more enemies you have but you’re always more well received later on and always appreciate our time there and obviously the great runs and fan support we had,” Weber said.

Weber will be there to see the Illini will raise their Big Ten championship banner tomorrow night about 7:30. Before last season, the last time Illinois won the regular season title was back in 2005 under Weber.