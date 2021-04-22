Brown wins Athlete of the Week

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello senior Chris Brown is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Sages standout did it all in a blowout 42-12 win over Olympia in Week 5, accounting for six touchdowns. Brown rushed for 145 yards and four scores, to go along with three receptions for 89 yards and two more touchdowns. In all, Brown had 234 all-purpose yards to help keep the Sages undefeated this season.

“My line, they were just there that game,” Brown said. “They just helped me get through the line a lot. Playing with them is really fun because I’ve known them since fourth and fifth grade and we’ve been growing up playing JFL together. We just all love each other like a family.”

Brown is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we'll give away to one boy and one girl this summer.