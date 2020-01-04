Brown thankful for journey, looks ahead to next step

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCIA) — Dre Brown is healthy and has no regrets, the former Illini running back is ready to take a shot at the NFL. After tearing both of ACL’s in back-to-back seasons, Brown’s journey to this point is nothing short of extraordinary. Now he’s ready to move on to the next chapter of his career.

“Just perseverance really,” Brown said. “When obstacles are in the way, just find a way around them. To play Big Ten football, it’s been an honor, it’s been a blessing and I just thank God every day. As the clock ticks zero, I look at my body and I’m healthy. I look at my body and I’m healthy and it’s like, ‘Wow, I’ve overcome so much.’ My family and friends really helped me, my faith just really helped lead the way.”

Brown finished his senior season with 584 rushing yards and five touchdowns. His versatility is what set him apart though, earning All-Big Ten accolades as a kick returner. The DeKalb native led the Illini with more than 600 yards in kick returns, accounting for nearly 1,300 all-purpose yards.