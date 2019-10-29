Brown making most of his final season with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dre Brown is making the most of his final college football season. It would have been easy to walk away from the game after tearing both of his ACL’s in back-to-back years — and no one would have blamed him if he did — but the Illinois redshirt senior running back is thriving. Brown is second on the team in rushing yards, with 411 yards.

“You really just truly never stop fighting,” Brown said after Tuesday morning’s practice at Memorial Stadium. “Even when things don’t go your way, that’s just life, just keep working and eventually good things will come.”

Brown had both game and career highs at Purdue, rushing 18 times for 131 yards in the team’s second straight win. After going for just 171 yards in the first five games of the season, the DeKalb native has put up 240 yards in the last three games.

“That’s just been my focus every week, just get a little bit better and now these games are starting to get more and more important,” Brown said. “It’s nice to play some meaningful games in November so just really excited about these last four games.”

Illinois hosts Rutgers Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the second to last game at Memorial Stadium this season. The Scarlet Knights are in last place in the Big Ten East standings with an 0-5 record, the team is 2-6 overall.