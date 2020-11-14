Brown inks with Tulsa softball

ARTHUR (WCIA) — Makenzie Brown signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Tulsa in front of family and friends Friday afternoon at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond high school. The Knights standout is just the second girl from her school to ever play for a Division I team.

“Even with everything going on, I still have the opportunity to do this and I’ve always wanted to ever since I was little, so it’s just really exciting,” Brown said. “I definitely want to try to become an All-American at Tulsa, and hopefully carry on to be a professional softball player.”

Brown has 381 strikeouts in two varsity seasons pitching for ALAH, helping the Knights win a regional title in 2019. Her junior season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the season but was first seen by a Golden Hurricanes assistant coach pitching in a summer league game.