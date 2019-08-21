Brown Bros. back together after year apart

URBANA (WCIA) — Twins can be tough to tell apart, Sydney and Chase Brown are no different.

“I usually grow my facial hair a little bit, he’s clean shaven,” Chase Brown said. “That’s the biggest difference. Then when we first got here, the earrings were the big difference. And I don’t know what he’s about to say.”

“I’m faster and stronger and bigger so when coaches see me walk in they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s Sydney’, know what I mean?” Sydney Brown joked.

Sydney was on the Illini last season, so everyone is familiar with him. Chase just transferred in from Western Michigan, so that gave the twins the chance to mess with the coaching staff.

“I mean we kind of scheme, we scheme plays every day,” Sydney Brown said. “We try to mess around with the coaches, keep them on their toes. I know a couple times I’ve sent my brother into Coach Byrd’s office just for a safeties meeting to see if he can pick up on it. It works for like ten seconds before they pick up on the differences.”

After a couple weeks of practice, the team is starting to pick up on who’s who as well.

“You know I have two sets of twin grandkids, right?” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “I never miss that. You can’t tell the difference between them? No, none of us can. You have a 50/50 chance of getting it right. Right now, as I noticed today, Chase has a little beard. That beard has given me a little bit of an advantage, I’ll be able to help them a lot more now.”

It will be a year before the two Brown bros. are on the field at the same time. Chase has to sit out this season due to NCAA transfer rules, while Sydney will be a sophomore for the Illini this fall.