Brooks wins Athlete of the Week

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Lanphier senior Martrice Brooks is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Lions guard led the team to a fourth place finish in the Class 3A girls’ basketball state tournament over the weekend, the first trophy for a team girls’ sport in school history. Brooks finished her career as Lanphier’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,770 points, she set a school record for steals this season with 155.

“It really hasn’t settled in yet, but it’s gonna get there,” Brooks said about all the team’s accomplishment’s this season. “I haven’t got, not a lot of rest since we have came back from state but I’m gonna get there.”

Brooks is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//