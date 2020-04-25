Broncos select SHG grad Albert Okwuegbunam in NFL Draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Denver Broncos made central Illinois history on Saturday by selecting Sacred Heart-Griffin grad Albert Okwuegbunam in the 4th round. He becomes the first Central State Eight draft pick in CS8 history.

Okwuegbunam was selected as the 12th pick of the 4th round, #118 overall. Albert O graduated from SHG in 2016. From there he went to Missouri. After redshirting in 2016, Okwuegbunam played 33 games, starting 25 of them, in three seasons in Columbia. He caught 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns.

He now reunited with his former Mizzou quarterback, Drew Lock, in Denver.