Broaders wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Reed Broaders is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Uni High swimmer won three individual events and finished runner-up in another race at the Central sectional over the weekend. The Cal-Berkeley commit finished first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, in addition to the 100 backstroke. Her runner-up finish was in the 100-yard butterfly. Broaders paced the Illineks who finished 4th as a team. This was the last prep swim meet for Broaders, after the IHSA canceled the state championships due to COVID-19.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able to compete long course this year so I’ll probably go into Cal wanting to achieve that but those are the main goals,” she said. “Also doing the best that I possibly can, doing stuff for the team because I know the team is really close. So just being a great asset to them is probably a bigger goal than anything.”

Broaders is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl at the of the school athletic calendar next summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//