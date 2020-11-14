Broaders signs with Cal

URBANA (WCIA) — Reed Broaders got a big assist in the recruiting process from her former high school and club teammate Ema Rajic. The Bears junior swimmer told Broaders everything she wanted to know about the school and town. Turns out it was enough to convince Broaders to join Rajic next fall in Berkeley. Broaders never visited the campus but committed anyways and signed her National Letter of Intent on Friday in front of family and friends at Kenney Gym.

“I’ve just heard so many great things about it,” Broaders said. “Their education is second to none and their swim team, their environment, I have that first hand information.”

Broaders has a decorated high school career that includes nine sectional titles and school records in the 50 free, 100 fly and 100 back. Those are the same events the Danville native says she hopes to compete in at the next level. Broaders picked Cal ahead of UCLA, Princeton, Northwestern, Michigan and Harvard, among others.

“Thanks to everyone who’s been with me on this journey,” she said. “It means so much and I’m so excited to start my journey at Cal and represent the CU the way that I know I can.”

Broaders says she hopes to study cognitive science.