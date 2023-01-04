CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players have entered the transfer portal. With the Illini football season officially coming to an end after the ReliaQuest Bowl, there’s been lots of changes to the team.

Wide receiver Brian Hightower and defensive lineman Verdis Brown announced on social media they will be entering the transfer portal. Hightower saw the field almost every game this season, receiving 37 receptions for 452 yards.

Quan Martin announced after the bowl game that he will be joining Sydney and Chase Brown, Luke Ford and Devon Witherspoon entering the NFL draft.