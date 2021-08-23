Brian Allen commits to Illini

WCIA — Illinois has won another in-state recruiting battle over Iowa. Illini head coach Bret Bielema and his staff picked up a commitment from Brian Allen on Monday for the Class of 2022. The 3-star defensive lineman out of Woodstock picked the Illini over the Hawkeyes, following Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aidan Laughery, who also decided to play for his home state instead of going to Iowa City.

Beyond blessed thank God!!!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bZZn7lxFAo — Brian Allen Jr (@BrianAllenJr21_) August 23, 2021

Allen is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman who also had offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Purdue and Virginia Tech, among several others. The Illini now have 16 commits in the Class of 2022, moving up a spot after Allen’s commitment to No. 40 in the 247Sports composite team rankings.