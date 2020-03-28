Bret’s Illini basketball Top 10 highlights from 2019-20

WCIA — We’re counting down the Top 10 highlights from the Illinois men’s basketball season. Here’s Sports Director Bret Beherns’ list:

10: Ayo Dosunmu’s behind the back pass to himself

9: Kofi Cockburn’s big time block over fellow freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis

8: Ayo to Kofi alley oop at Purdue

7: Ayo goes left to hit free throw line floater late in upset win at No. 9 Penn State

6: Alan Griffin’s putback dunk in win against Nebraska

5: Andres Feliz steals the ball from 6-foot-11 B1G Player of the Year Luka Garza and 6-foot-10 Ryan Kriener, then finishes with a layup forcing the Hawkeyes to call timeout

4: Giorgi Bezhanishvili’s one-handed dunk in home win over No. 5 Michigan

3. Air Kofi has liftoff in a blowout home win over Purdue. Matt Haarms and Jahaad Proctor clear the lane allowing the 7-foot Jamaican to slam it home off the no-look pass from Feliz

2: Trent Frazier’s 70-plus foot shot to beat the halftime buzzer in home win over Nebraska

1: Ayo calls game at Michigan