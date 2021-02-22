Bret Bielema lands another 2021 commit, former Illini Ra’Von Bonner signs with Temple

(WCIA) — Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema left a few open scholarships for a reason. They picked up Class of 2021 recruit Kionte Curry who was previously committed to Dodge City Community College.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back is ranked a 3-star recruit, and is Bielema’s third commit. The Florida native also joins 14 other signees from December, which Bielema inherited from Lovie Smith’s coaching staff.

“Every player gets the opportunity to come in here and do what they do,” says Bielema. “They’re going to be given every opportunity to be successful, and I think a lot of them will take advantage of it. The [December signees] obviously recruited into a system or a scheme that existed before I got here, so we definitely had a conversation with all of them about where we are, how excited we are to have them, and now the true test will come once they hit campus.”

Former Illinois running back Ra’Vonn Bonner also signed with Temple after entering the transfer portal in November. There were reports of the running back signing with the Owls in December, but Bonner confirmed his move on social media on Monday. Bonner opted out of the 2019 season with Illinois due to COVID-19.

I didn’t have Twitter at the time of signing, therefore I will share this now. I am blessed and honored to play at Temple University with my final year of eligibility. God is good! #GoOwls #TempleTuff #TGBTG @TempleUniv @Temple_FB pic.twitter.com/h1IOFOqoI6 — Ra’Von Bonner (@JesusFreak21_) February 22, 2021

Bonner will be joining former Illinois running back coach Thad Ward, who is now the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at Temple. As a junior, Bonner rushed for 225 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown.