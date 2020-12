RICHMOND, Ky. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith is now in the NCAA Division I record books after hitting a 3-pointer in his 89th consecutive game.

Mack Smith sets the NCAA record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer knocking down a 3 from the right corner at EKU with 11:52 to play in the first half.. pic.twitter.com/Gdp3Fsr8mL — Eastern Illinois Athletics (@EIU_Panthers) December 31, 2020

Smith hit the record breaking three in the first half against Eastern Kentucky. The last time he went a game without making one was January 2018, Smith’s freshman season.

The record was previously set by Illinois’s Cory Bradford in 2002.