BREAKING: Illinois vs. Nebraska postponed

(WCIA) — Illinois won’t play Nebraska on Wednesday due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Huskers program. Both teams will work with the Big Ten conference to re-schedule the game.

The Huskers reported that the positive tests came from Tier 1 personnel, which includes players coaches, and staff. As a result they have paused team activities.

This is Illinois’ first conference game to be postponed. In December, their game against UT Martin was canceled after the Skyhawks reported positive cases. The next game on the schedule for Illinois is Ohio State. The No. 14 Illini will play the Buckeyes on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the State Farm Center.