BREAKING: IHSA boys’ basketball state finals coming back to Champaign

WCIA — The Original March Madness is headed back to its roots.

The IHSA Board of Directors voted Monday to bring the state boys’ basketball tournament to Champaign and State Farm Center (formerly Assembly Hall) for the first time since 1995. Peoria’s Carver Arena has hosted the tournament for the last quarter century. Champaign was the annual home to the event from 1919-1995.

“We see this as the passing of the torch from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “It is bittersweet because there is incredible passion for high school basketball within these two communities, and both have done so much to elevate the state final experience as hosts. The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again. The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021.”

“We are ecstatic to welcome the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament back to its original home at the University of Illinois,” said Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Our community has evolved into a much broader vision incorporating sports, education, technology, and a place of diverse culture that will provide incredible experiences for all involved. We are ready to embrace a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials, and media for the experience of a lifetime.”

The tournament will start in Champaign next spring with a three-year bid running from 2021-2023. Champaign put in a bid to host the tournament five years ago, but Peoria won the rights to retain the tournament for another five years. Now the tournament will be played on the court of the state’s flagship university.

The @IHSA_IL Boys Basketball Tournament is COMING HOME to Champaign!



See some historical photos below from the 77 years the tournament spent on campus before moving to Peoria in 1995.



What are your favorite memories of IHSA Basketball at State Farm Center?#LegendsPlayHere pic.twitter.com/j9sDVDtEJb — State Farm Center (@StateFarmCenter) June 15, 2020

“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman said in a statement. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families, and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience. My thanks to the many people and organizations locally who collaborated on a compelling bid and proposal. We look forward to showcasing the state’s flagship university, celebrating the many virtues of Champaign-Urbana, and maximizing the full spectrum of amenities in State Farm Center to visitors from all across Illinois. The relationship between the IHSA and the University of Illinois extends back more than 100 years, and we are excited to continue this longstanding, positive partnership many years into the future.”

The IHSA Board of Directors will vote on bids this morning for boys’ and girls’ state basketball sites. The girls are either staying in Normal or going to Peoria.



The boys are coming to Champaign for the first time since 1995 or staying put in Peoria. So what do you think? — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) June 15, 2020

A new format coincides with the new location. All four classes will be played on the same weekend, over three days, instead of splitting them up into two different weeks. Each class will continue to have four state qualifying teams. All four championship games will be played on Saturday. The IHSA is also moving the schedule back one week, to avoid conflicts with the NCAA tournament.

Couldn’t be more excited to have the IHSA Boy’s State hoops tournament at @StateFarmCenter next year 👏🔶🔷 https://t.co/s4dzoAtPIi — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) June 15, 2020

Champaign’s bid included interactive fan elements around the arena, city and campus marketing initiatives, a special in-arena area for parents with children, and 13 local hotels locking in three-year prices for fans below rack rate. The IHSA’s Wheelchair Basketball State Tournament and Special Olympics Illinois Unified Basketball Tournament will continue to be held in conjunction with the state tournament in Champaign-Urbana as well.

“IHSA basketball has deep roots and a celebrated history on the University of Illinois campus and within the Champaign-Urbana community,” Anderson said in a statement. “It’s almost indescribable when you think of all the iconic players and coaches who were a part of the state tournament here. Names like Johnny Orr, Quinn Buckner, Jack Sikma, Isiah Thomas, The Three Amigos (Donnie Boyce, Sherell Ford, Michael Finley), Deon Thomas, Dick Corn, Bruce Douglas, Sonny Cox, Gordie Kerkman, Ronnie Fields, Gene Pingatore, Jay Shidler and Flying Illini like Kendall Gill, Nick Anderson and Marcus Liberty. I could probably name 100 more. We look forward to celebrating that history, and making new memories as America’s Original March Madness returns to Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois.”

Meanwhile, the IHSA board also voted to keep the girls’ state tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal for another three years. Peoria also put in a bid to host that event.

“We are excited to continue to serve as the host for the IHSA Girls Basketball State Championships,” Illinois State Director of Athletics Larry Lyons said in a statement. “Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA, and we take great pride in hosting this Championship. It’s an honor for us welcome the athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington/Normal community each year and provide them with a first-class championship experience at Redbird Arena.”

Redbird Arena has served as the host of the IHSA Girls Basketball State Finals since 1992, and has also hosted the IHSA Girls Volleyball State Finals since 1990.